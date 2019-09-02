13 volunteers from Greater Pa. head to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian

Help from the Red Cross can help about 30,000 people according to officials

(WYTV) – Volunteers from across the Greater Pennsylvania region will be joining hundreds of other volunteers from American Red Cross in Florida.

10 volunteers from Ohio also went to help with Red Cross efforts.

There will be 13 volunteers from Mercer and Alleghany counties as well as other areas.

Help from the Red Cross will assist about 30,000 people, according to officials.

Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications Lisa Landis says they’re thankful for their volunteers.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent thirteen volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Dorian. That number will continue to grow over the weekend as we deploy additional teams to meet response needs. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” Landis said.

To donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Dorian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

In anticipation of blood drives being canceled because of Dorian, the Red Cross is urging people to donate blood. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.