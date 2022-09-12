BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls’ softball team that won both the district and state championships was honored Monday evening by the Boardman trustees.

One by one, the girls on the team were called to the front of the room to receive a proclamation.

This was the 12 and under team that advanced to the semi-finals of the Little League regional tournament.

They were also presented with a metal sign that will hang forever at the entrance of Boardman’s Fields of Dreams baseball and softball facility.