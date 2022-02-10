$12K in scrap metal stolen from Warren business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after $12,000 in scrap metal was taken from a Warren business.

According to a police report, a barrel of scrap carbide inserts was taken from Glunt Industries. It happened Feb. 3 at about 8:20 p.m.

Police say two men pulled up to the business on Dana Street in a white pickup truck saying they were with a tool sharpening company and had come for the barrel of scrap.

A worker believed the men and helped them load the barrel onto their pickup truck.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video. Police are reviewing the footage.

A manager told police they do all their own tool sharpening in-house and do not use outside companies.

