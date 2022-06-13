FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A project to replace a 127-year-old bridge in Findley Township is expected to begin in two weeks.

The bridge is located on Springfield Church Road/Route 2007 between the intersection with McConnell Road and the intersection with Huggard Lane. It sits over Mill Creek.

The bridge will be replaced with a reinforced concrete box culvert and the roadway approaches will be upgraded.

A detour will be needed, which will use Route 173, Scrubgrass Road/Route 2014 and Cranberry Road.

The project is expected to start on June 28 and end on July 28.

The bridge was built in 1895 and reconstructed in 1944. Construction will be paid with state funds.