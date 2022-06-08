YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 12-year-old girl last seen on May 31 has been reported missing out of Youngstown after she left her residence and did not return, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Makayla Popio is 5’4 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair. She also has a tattoo on the left of her chest.

Police believe she could still be in Youngstown and the surrounding areas, but she could also travel to Lake Milton.

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

If seen, please call 911 or the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.