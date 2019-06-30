12-year-old dies in Southington Twp. tractor crash, troopers say

They say 97-year-old George Desavigny of West Farmington was driving his SUV westbound on Warren State Road

SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving an SUV and a tractor.

The crash was on Painesville Warren State Road near Leibey Osborne Road on Friday around 5:55 p.m.

They say 97-year-old George Desavigny of West Farmington was driving his SUV westbound on Warren State Road.

Joey Miller, 42 was driving a tractor on Warren State Road going in the same direction. Josh Miller, 12, was a passenger, according to reports.

Troopers say the tractor was hit from behind and both Joey and Josh were thrown off that tractor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joey was taken to a hospital in Youngstown for non-life threatening injuries. Josh was taken to a hospital in Geauga for life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

Desavigny was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the report.

The Southington Twp. Fire Department and Farmington Township Fire Department assisted troopers.