12-year Austintown trustee disappointed with loss in Tuesday’s election

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two long-time Austintown Township trustees lost re-election Tuesday night.

Ken Carano and Jim Davis were beaten by Monica Deavers and Robert Santos.

Davis held the position for the last 12 years. He says he’s a little shocked and disappointed at the results of the votes but acknowledges that voters are asking for change all over the political map.

“I think it’s the change across America. Everybody is looking at new faces. They want new blood, they want somebody in there they feel can do the job better,” Davis said.

Davis plans to take some time to re-evaluate and spend more time with his family.