YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.

They are:

  1. Kimberly Benson
  2. Desate’ Burkley
  3. Barbara Flinn
  4. Sonya Gordon
  5. Bertia Jennings
  6. Joseph Meranto
  7. Carolyn Overton
  8. Ameerah Pusey
  9. Jane Sadinski
  10. Nia Simms
  11. Pamela Szmara
  12. Lydia Walker

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss filling the vacant seat.

Turnage’s term ended Sept. 13. The newly appointed member will begin their term immediately.

Turnage resigned after moving to another city to pursue a career opportunity.