YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 2022 WRTA Holidays Lights Campaign has chosen a dozen local organizations for their efforts to “light up the Valley” this year.

WRTA, along with sponsors First National Bank and WKBN 27, will honor the selected organizations at a kickoff event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown.

The spotlighted groups will be featured on TV, social media and signage on WRTA buses through the end of the year. A drawing will take place at the event to determine the organization that will win a $3,000 TV advertising campaign.

Western Reserve Transit Authority selected the 12 organizations from more than 50 submitted nominations.

The 2022 WRTA Holiday Lights featured organizations are as follows: