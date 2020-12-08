12 Liberty sex sting defendants plead not guilty; 1 doesn’t show for court

Court officials say William Shaw Sr. never showed up for court Tuesday

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Six of the 14 men picked up in a “John Sting” in Liberty over the weekend appeared in person for their arraignments.



James Lohmier is expected to appear Wednesday.

Six others, including MLB umpire Brian O’Nora, filed written waivers of arraignment and entered not guilty pleas.

The remaining six all pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools in Girard Municipal Court.

The judge set their personal recognizance bonds at $5,000.

As a condition of bond, they’re not permitted on the premises of any hotel or motel in Liberty Township.

They’re due back in court on March 3 for a preliminary hearing.