SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — People were ready for the 11th Biennial Quilt Show in Salem Thursday as a line was out the door of the Salem Centerplex.

The United Quilt Guild puts this show on every two years.

This year’s show is called Quilts in the Garden. Over 120 quilts of different styles were on display.

“They’ve got wall hangings and different kinds of art quilts. It’s amazing what some of our ladies are putting out there,” said Marcia Stoffer with United Quilt Guild.

“The 3D ones, you don’t have to take a good look at those and some now with rhinestones on them, which surprises me,” said Carrie Menough with United Quilt Guild.

The quilt show will be open Friday and Saturday. You can check out the beautiful work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.