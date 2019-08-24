10th anniversary celebration begins for this Sunday’s Mahoning Valley Panerathon

The celebration was combined with the regularly scheduled Party on the Plaza

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Celebrations started Friday night for a major milestone in the Valley: Panerathon’s 10th anniversary!

Organizers put on a concert for the public at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. The concert was combined with the regularly scheduled Party on the Plaza.

It’s to thank the community for all the support over the decade.

Organizers realize how much this event means to the Mahoning Valley.

“I think Panerathon is super important to not only local organizations but also survivors and their families. It really lets you know how breast cancer affects so many people,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, marketing coordinator for JAC Management.

Panerathon is this Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. Events include a 2-mile run, a 10K run and a kids run.