$10K reward offered in cold case involving Girard woman’s murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in cracking a cold murder case.

Investigators are looking into the 1988 death of Eileen Zarlenga.

Zarlenga’s body was found on the morning of January 26 on Gladstone Road in Jackson Township.

Police think she was lured from her apartment on Patricia Drive in Girard, leaving her 3-year-old daughter behind.

Zarlenga suffered fatal stab wounds, investigators say. She was 29 years old.

“It is our belief that somebody out there knows something, and we’re just trying to put another tool out there for the public, and for us to be able to potentially get some information that might lead to an arrest,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.