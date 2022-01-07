$10K reward offered for info on missing child case

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will help them close a missing child case.

Glenna Jean White went missing in Smith Township in 2009 when she was 17. Investigators in Mahoning County have said White is assumed dead and they have been trying to find her body.

The case was reopened in March of 2020 after an investigator on the Portage County Drug Task Force and the Portage County Sheriff’s office received a tip, leading to the indictment of Robert Lindsey Moore.

Moore, 51, was arrested Dec. 17 in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on charges of aggravated murder and murder, along with repeat violent offender specifications.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone has said Moore was the last person to see White alive and he was facing a charge of raping her when he gave her a ride.

When relatives saw Moore about an hour after authorities last believe White was alive, he was covered in blood and mud and his knuckles were also bloodied, Yacovone said.

Anyone with any information that leads to White’s location is strongly encouraged to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-8626.