107-year-old woman honored with proclamations and a diamond in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman in Austintown was honored after turning 107 years young.

Marie Murphy was born in 1913 in her home in Youngstown.

Austintown Township trustees and Mahoning County commissioners honored Murphy on Thursday, each presenting her with a proclamation.

Since she was never married, the commissioners also gave her a diamond that was engraved with her name and her birthday, which was Oct. 10.

“I’m so flabbergasted with all of this. Very nice. I thank everybody,” she said.

Murphy used to work for General Electric and at Northside Hospital.