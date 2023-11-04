WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman got to spend a big day with her family on Saturday: She turned 103 years old.

Wilma Richmond celebrated her 103rd birthday with lunch at Eat-n-Park on Elm Road in Warren, joined by several nieces and nephews.

She credits her long life to her faith, living a normal life and credits her family for being there when she needs.

“I hope all families are like mine, because when I need someone, since I don’t have any children, I can go to one of them, my nieces and nephews, a great family,” Richmond said.

Richmond was appreciative of the support of her family who came out to celebrate.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.