GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Close to 200 athletes from around the county took part in the event at Girard High School on Saturday afternoon.

From across the Valley, hundreds gathered at Arrowhead Stadium as volunteers helped out with the 12th annual Special Olympics Trumbull County Invitational. Participants got the chance to compete and have fun with friends.

Organizers said the pandemic has caused lower attendance numbers in recent years, but numbers are now starting to return to normal.

“This event is just so much fun, because you really get to appreciate what you do,” said volunteer Julia Ragozzino. “It’s just so exciting for other people to have the same opportunity that you do.”

Winners got to stand on the podium and receive medals.