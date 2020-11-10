$100K donation, new kayak racks coming to Mill Creek MetroParks

The money is for the future construction of an outdoor education building in the family garden at Fellows Riverside Gardens

(WYTV) – The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners met Monday night and learned there’s some money coming for a new building. They also had some good news for kayakers.

The board approved a request from executive director Aaron Young to accept a $100,000 donation from Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens for the future construction of an outdoor education building in the family garden at Fellows.

The money is the last portion needed to get the building constructed. The total cost of the project is over $300,000. The rest of the money is in place.

It’s hoped construction can begin in the spring and the building finished sometime next summer.

It’ll be built for year-round use and will be used for many purposes including gardening classes and other programs.

The board also learned that a second set of kayak racks have been added to Lake Glacier, which will hold 16 kayaks. The other set is at Lake Newport, which holds 40 kayaks.

Recreation director Brian Tolnar says the Newport racks have a waiting list to rent spaces, adding that the pandemic has increased the number of people kayaking on the park’s lakes.

The racks rent for $25 for a season or $35 for two racks.