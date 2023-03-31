BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after two suspects robbed a popular local sushi restaurant in Boardman.

Police took a report Sunday morning at Mizu Sushi Bar & Grill on Boardman Poland Road.

Surveillance footage showed a white BMW SUV pull up to a rear door and two suspects then walking into a kitchen door just after 3 a.m., according to a Boardman police report.

Two minutes later, the suspects exited the restaurant with a safe that had $10,000 inside, according to the report.

In the footage, one of the suspects went back inside and carried another unknown object out of the restaurant, according to the report.

The suspects then drove away on Sheldon Avenue.

Police say the suspects seem to be familiar with the layout of the restaurant and wore gloves.