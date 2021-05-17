100-year-old fire engine refurbished, returned to original department in McDonald

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 100-year-old fire engine has been refurbished and returned to it’s original department.

Larry Manaro spent a year restoring McDonald’s first fire engine.

Now retired Fire Chief Todd Stitt approached him about fixing it up.

The truck was in rough shape and had been stored in a garage for years.

The 1917 Model T was donated to McDonald in 1920 by Carnegie Steel and essentially started the village fire department.

“It’s an accomplishment that you take it from nothing and you make into something, and people like to see it and enjoy looking at it,” Manaro said.

Manaro had some help from Kevin Prus, Snyder’s Antique Parts and Pro Image Sign Company in Youngstown restoring the fire engine.