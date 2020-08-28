100 Westminster College students asked to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

An email sent to students and staff said this does not indicate a campus outbreak, but is a precaution to prevent an outbreak

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – According to an email sent to Westminster College students and staff Friday morning, about 100 students have been asked to quarantine because they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The quarantined students, whom the college will reach out to individually, will be able to return to campus September 11 unless they develop symptoms.

The email said this does not indicate a campus outbreak, but is a precaution to prevent an outbreak.

Westminster College has had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 since July 25 and is waiting for the results of several tests. If more test positive, the college will conduct contact tracing.