100 turkeys given away at local Sparkle

(WKBN) – A turkey giveaway was held Wednesday at a local grocery store.

It happened at the Sparkle on Western Reserve Road.

One hundred vouchers were given out to anyone in need. Then, once they got the voucher, they could go inside and get their turkey for free.

The giveaway was put together by Amerifirst Home Mortgage, NextHome Go30 Real Estate and State Farm Carrie Ratliff.

“We’ve been lucky, especially in the crazy world that we’re in right now. A lot of people are struggling, or just getting by, and real estate has been nuts. So, this is our way of giving back to help the community as much as we could,” said Bob Gratz with Amerifirst Home Mortgage.

They also donated turkeys to an Air Force Reserves unit and a local school district, giving away a total of 250.