EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A dangerous police pursuit down a busy road ended in a massive crash early Friday morning.

East Cleveland police were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle before 3 a.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the suspect vehicle hit speeds of 100 mph down Euclid Ave.

The driver crashed at Euclid Ave. and Chardon Rd. in Euclid, hitting 8 cars and destroying an RTA bus station.

The cars were in the JD Byrider used car lot.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Euclid Ave. was closed from E. 212th St. to Chardon Rd.

East Cleveland police have not said why they were pursuing the vehicle.