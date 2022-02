SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police ended up seizing several drugs and money after serving a search warrant on Tuesday.

The Drug Task Force and Salem Police Department worked together.

The search warrant was for an apartment in the 200 block of East 4th Street in Salem.

They found 100 grams of meth, 7 grams of crack cocaine and 20 grams of marijuana.

Officials also found suspected counterfeit pressed fentanyl pills and $17 cash.