‘100 Deadliest Days’ officially ends, trauma officials look back on season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 100 Deadliest Days, also known as trauma season, has officially come to an end.

It started on Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day.

Compared to last year, St. Elizabeth Hospital’s trauma service was up about 5%.

It includes all the summer activities that could be dangerous if not done properly, from bonfire to firework burns — but there is good news.

“I think we have done a pretty fair job of keeping those injuries relatively low as a community, which is great. One of the things we continue to see though are motorcycle crashes, motor vehicle crashes and also ATV crashes,” said St. Elizabeth Youngstown’s trauma injury prevention outreach coordinator Amanda Lencyk.

Contributing factors for crashes are drowsiness, distraction, drunkenness and drugs. Lencyk said things like the distracted driving corridor on I-680 have played a big role in keeping drivers aware.

However, just because trauma season is over doesn’t mean people don’t need to be cautious all year round.

“We see traumatic injuries all year long. The great news with all this is that most, if not all of these can be prevented. There’s preventative measures we can take to decrease our own risk to becoming a trauma patient and needing our services here,” Lencyk said.

No matter what people’s Labor Day plans are, she encouraged people to have fun but be aware of their surroundings.