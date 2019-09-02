10-year-old donates money from pig auction to help with future Canfield Fair project

Shawn Adams' pig was sold for more than $11,000

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A champion pig can be auctioned off for about $40 per pound. On Sunday at the Canfield Fair, one pig was sold at $48 per pound, all because one 10-year-old from Canfield wanted to give back.

Shawn Adams raises pigs and shows them off at the Canfield Fair for 4-H. So when it was time for his pig to be auctioned off, he wanted to make it a little more special.

“I donated my pig to the new Junior Fair building,” he said.

The new building is part of a project to help build a new location for the kids participating in the Junior Fair.

“We’re moving the whole Junior Fair facility to the other end of the fair. We’ve outgrown this end of the fair,” said Junior Fair Director Ward Campbell. “For safety reasons and we need more space for parking.”

Campbell said the project costs $7 million.

When Adams announced all of his pig’s proceeds would be donated to the project, the price tag went up to $48 per pound.

“I came up with the idea because I wanted the new building built, so we can move there next year,” Adams said.

Adams’ pig was sold for more than $11,000 at 228 pounds.

The selfless act caused others to do the same.

“Some other 4-Hers decided it was such a good idea that they would jump on board and donate their animals,” Campbell said.

Which made Adams happy that he and other kids in 4-H could help with the project.

“I feel good about it ’cause everybody’s raising money for the new building,” he said.

His dad was speechless.

“Words can’t describe it. Tears can,” Pat Adams said.

The Adams family said the 4-H club is holding a car show on Sept. 21 at the Canfield Fairgrounds. All proceeds will go toward the Junior Fair building project.

For more information about the car show, head over to RoosterRallyCarShow.com.