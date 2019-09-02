10 Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio sent to help prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Two emergency response vehicles were also sent from the area

(WYTV) – On Sunday, the American Red Cross sent more than 1,600 trained volunteers to areas in the path of Hurricane Dorian, some of which were from Northeast Ohio.

Ten volunteers from the Red Cross’ Lake to River chapter will help set up evacuation centers for those in need of shelter.

More than 110 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) were also sent over the Labor Day weekend, including two from Northeast Ohio.

To donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Dorian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

In anticipation of blood drives being canceled because of Dorian, the Red Cross is urging people to donate blood. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.