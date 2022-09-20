**Editor’s Note: EMS said the woman injured was 24 years old but police have updated her age.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 21-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy were injured after a shooting outside a Cleveland apartment, according to police.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, near Crawford Road and Wade Park Avenue.

More than a dozen evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot.

The woman was reportedly shot in the neck and taken to University Hospitals in critical condition. The child was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle after being shot in the leg, police said. The child’s condition was not reported.

There is no word on any suspects, but both Cleveland Police and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police are investigating.