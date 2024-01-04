YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday, Jan. 5, marks one year since 19-year-old Kylearia Day lost her life when she was killed in a double homicide after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

“Beautiful,” “magnetic” and “immaculate — words Kylearia’s parents use to describe her energy.

“She was so outgoing. She was my best friend,” says Kimberly Hughey, Kylearia’s mother. “That was my little mini me.”

There’s not a day that goes by that Kimberely Hughey and Leartis Day don’t think about their daughter.

“Every time somebody tells you, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ now it puts you right back in that moment,” Leartis says.

Some days, the memories are more uplifting, like remembering the friendship bracelets shared between Kylearia and her mother.

“I wore mine at work, I wore it out,” Kimberly says. “It was leaving a little green moon on my arm because it said ‘I love you to the moon and back,’ with a little ‘BFF’ on it.”



Credit: Family of Kylearia Day

Other days feel too heavy to bear.

“I never thought I would lose my daughter, not at 19, when she had the whole world ahead of her,” Leartis says.

“I shut down completely, you know? I have checked out,” Kimberly says. “I haven’t been functioning, I haven’t done a holiday, a birthday.”

The family says Kylearia was mature beyond her years, dedicated and inspiring — all the ways her family wants her to be remembered.

“She didn’t talk much, but she would walk in a room, you would see her beauty, then feel it,” Leartis says. “She was humble, she definitely was.”