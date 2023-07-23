Editor’s note: This story corrects the date of Myers’ disappearance. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One year after her son’s body was found, Stephanie Myers is still searching for answers.

On Sunday, Malcolm Myers’ family held a balloon release in his honor at the spot his body was found months after his disappearance.

“I can’t go to a trash can and not think about my son. Three and a half months, we were looking for him,” Stephanie Myers said.

It’s been a year since Youngstown police found Malcolm Myers’ body dumped at a vacant home on Loveless Avenue.

Myers disappeared on April 10, 2022, and was found July 23, 2022, in a trash can.

Sunday afternoon, Malcolm’s family and friends laid a banner of him behind the home where his body was found.

“My son was loved. He had the biggest heart ever. He could light up a room with his Kool-Aid smile,” Stephanie Myers said. “It’s so hard for me and my family. It’s just been traumatic.”

Stephanie said her son was a loving family man and that she misses his hugs. She said he was the kind of person who wouldn’t miss a birthday or his cousins’ games — the kind of man that would raise his girlfriend’s little girl like his own.

“She wasn’t his biological daughter, but he’s been raising her since she was about 18 months, two years old,” Stephanie Myers said. “And she talks about him all the time.”

Stephanie Myers said the last year without answers has been hard, a year made more difficult by the loss of her sister. But, she said, the support of the community — calls, letters, people giving condolences in the grocery store — is what gets her through.

“I don’t want him to be forgotten, I don’t want his memory to have been in vain,” Stephanie Myers said.

Investigators in the case said Malcolm Myers was murdered the day he went missing and died of a gunshot wound. His mother said she still can’t believe no one noticed his body for months, and she’s baffled that anyone would do this to her son.

“I know it wouldn’t bring Malcolm back. I know that. But just to have justice. Just to have justice for him. Because you didn’t have to do him like this,” she said.

Anyone with any information on Malcolm Myers’ disappearance and death should call Youngstown police.