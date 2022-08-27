YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last year, the family of Armani Wainwright has been searching for answers and justice.

She was shot and killed Aug. 29, 2021 on Youngstown’s South Side. Police said her body was found in the middle of Southern Boulevard with several gunshot wounds.

Saturday, her family honored her memory with a vigil near where she was killed.

“We all have our ups and downs in life, but she didn’t have to go out the way she went out,” said Armani’s grandfather Wayne Thigpen.

They remember her as a vibrant person.

“Loving. She was a real, loving, caring, excitement. She was very outgoing. She tried to live her life to the fullest,” said Armani’s sister Briasia Brown.

Surrounded with photos, banners and candles, they prayed for her killer to be brought to justice.

“She was a family person, she was very friendly. She had three little kids that she loved and just wanted to raise, you know, so the justice part of this is really like — that’s really what I’m seeking. She loved and cared about everybody. I don’t understand how anyone can do something because he got such a sweet young girl,” Brown said.

A year after her murder – they’re still searching for answers.

“It’s a whole year later, I feel like somebody should have been in custody,” Brown said.

“I want justice for my granddaughter. That’s all i want. I accept the fact that she’s dead and gone — but I want justice. We want justice,” Thigpen said.

The case remains unsolved. Anyone with information on who killed Armani Wainwright is asked to call Youngstown Police.