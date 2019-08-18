1 woman in hospital after crash involving semi-truck in Austintown, police say

Witnesses say an 18-wheeler and multiple cars were involved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say they were called to an accident Sunday morning.

The accident was near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Meridian Road.

The driver of the car was on the northbound lane of Meridian Road and the driver of the truck was in the southbound lane.

A witness told police they saw the driver of the car drive into the oncoming lane. That’s when they went underneath the axel of the truck.

Meridian Road from Hendricks Road to Connecticut Avenue is closed for cleanup. Police say the road should be cleaned up by 10 a.m.

One woman, in her 40s, is in the hospital for their injuries, according to authorities. Her condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

