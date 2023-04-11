WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania online casino player had a great day after a $1 spin on a slot machine turned into a $1 million payout.

The big winner is from West Mifflin and BetMGM said they were “elated” after winning and had announced plans to donate a portion of their winnings to charity — notably St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

BetMGM Director of VIP Casino, Alex Limesand, said in a statement:

“BetMGM congratulates the Pennsylvania player and commend them on their contributions to St. Jude and Shriners. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for online casino excellence and to awarding customers mega jackpot prizes.”

The jackpot win occurred on the exclusive MGM Grand Millions slot title, a game developed in-house and available only on BetMGM casino platforms.

MGM Grand Millions, the game in which the PA player won the $1 million jackpot, has 243 possible ways to win in the main game and 1,024 ways to win in free spins.