AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown.

According to Austintown Police, a victim was shot in the arm in a domestic altercation around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police expect to charge the suspect sometime on Monday.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Desirae Gostlin contributed to this report.