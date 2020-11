The road was closed for a short time, but it has since reopened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., first responders were called out to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a car along State Route 62, near the railroad tracks. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

