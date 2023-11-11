SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — One man was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of a driver hitting a deer.

Emergency crews received a call that a vehicle struck a deer just after 5:15 a.m. Saturday and went off the roadway on Interstate 376 around mile marker 3.

The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was transported by Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital with only a suspected minor injury, according to Chief Justin Barnes.

According to a post from the Office of Shenangoo Township Fire Chief’s Facebook page, this was the 631 incident of 2023.

This is not the only deer versus car crash the First News coverage area has seen this weekend, and authorities are urging drivers to be cautious.