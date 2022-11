BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were on the scene of a crash on I-680 in Boardman Sunday evening.

One car is rolled over in a northbound lane near the 224 ramp just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Boardman Police, Boardman Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol and EMS were on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police were not sure of that person’s condition or how the crash happened.