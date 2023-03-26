BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman fire crews were called to a fire at Omni Carpet off of South Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to Chief Mark Pitzer, the fire started in the rear end of the building.

When crews arrived, they could hear pounding and yelling from the inside. One victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Most of the damage was in the rear of the building, but there was smoke damage in front.

The fire is under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.