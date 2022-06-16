YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the scene at John White Park on the East Side on reports of a shooting.

One person was reportedly shot, taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and is in stable condition. The victim is an adult who was in the park when he was shot.

Police are not sure if it was a drive-by or if someone was on foot.

Police have Kimmel Street blocked off at Lyden Avenue and Kenneth Street.

Officers are going through the park looking for shell casings and several people are still at the park. Three evidence markers were placed near a vehicle on the east of the street. At least four rounds were fired.

Detectives are en route and there are visible security cameras.