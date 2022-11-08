NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A vehicle crashed into a ravine in Newton Falls on Tuesday evening, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 100 block of Church Street.

A medical helicopter transported the victim to a trauma center.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District and Braceville Fire Department responded to the incident.

According to the Newton Falls fire department, the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

