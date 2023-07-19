(WKBN) — A 23-year-old man has been sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound on the border of Brookfield Township and Sharon, police confirm.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of North Stateline Road, which is on the border of Brookfield Township and Sharon. There, officers found five shell casings in the street.

The male victim has been taken to Sharon Regional Hospital for initial treatment and will then be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under joint investigation between the Brookfield Township Police Department and the Sharon Police Department. At this time, the departments are working to figure out whose jurisdiction the shooting happened in.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.