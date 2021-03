That person is expected to be OK

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 80 is open again after a rollover crash in Hubbard early Friday morning.

It happened near the Route 62 exit just after 2 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

I-80’s westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the crash.