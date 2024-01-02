HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home on Hubbard Bedford Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the call came out for a fire that started in the bathroom of a house in Hubbard Township and spread.

Crews from the Eagle Joint Fire District, as well as from Brookfield and Liberty departments, were there to put out the flames.

According to Eagle Joint Fire Chief Ron Stanish, the family was in the house at the time. Everyone was able to get out safely, including the family’s four dogs and a snake. However, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

The house sustained moderate damage, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.