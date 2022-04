BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Brookfield on Wednesday.

The call came in to police around 7 p.m. for a car that had hit a tree in the 800 block of Bedford Road.

The condition of the person who was taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

The car had to be towed away.

A mailbox was also damaged as a result of the crash.