1 person killed in Slippery Rock Twp. accident

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County Monday morning.

The accident happened about 7:50 a.m. on Route 422, near Fox Road.

According to police, Edward Sturges, 59, of New Castle, was traveling east on Route 422, just east of Stoner Road, when he lost control of the Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving and traveled into the westbound lanes, hitting a tractor-trailer. The police report states Sturges was cited for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed.

His passenger, Beverly Hassinger, 59, also of New Castle, was killed. Sturges was flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.