Editor’s note: This story updates a previous report to indicate that no suspects have been arrested yet. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Anoka Lane Sunday night.

Police say they have some people they want to interview after a woman was wounded 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the woman is expected to recover.

Awad said there are several people detectives want to interview as part of their investigation.

This is the 10th shooting this year in the city. At this time last year, there were seven shootings.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.