COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An overnight fire has left a man dead, three children and a woman hospitalized on the city’s west side.

The fire was reported at a home along Midland Avenue just before 1 a.m., Thursday.

Firefighters say the man who died was found inside the home.

The three children were rescued from inside the home and transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The woman was able to escape from the home and was stable when transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.