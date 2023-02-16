NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- On Thursday, it was announced that a Pennsylvania man won a scratch off ticket worth $1 million in Newton Falls.

According to a press release by the Ohio Lottery, Michael Lantz of Meadville, Pennsylvania, won the $1,000,000 top prize on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. Lantz chose the $500,000 cash option.

The press release states that Lantz purchased the prize at Newton Falls Convenient Mart, located at the 300 block of South Milton Blvd in Newton Falls.

He plans to build a home for his family with his winnings.

With mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28%, Lantz will receive $360,000.