$1 million donated to Mill Creek MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation announced Friday that a one million dollar gift was donated to the MetroParks. The donation was made to the foundation’s Benefactor’s Trust by Brandon J. Krovach.

The Trust supports the care, preservation and enhancement of some of the landmarks within the MetroParks.

According to the announcement, Kovach will be name as the Benefactor of the Lily Pond in Mill Creek Park.

“The Lily Pond has been a favorite destination for Valley residents since 1896. This generous investment will provide long-term support to ensure that locations like the Lily Pond will continue to be a place for visitors to experience the beauty and wonder of the natural world for generations to come,” said Chris Litton, Mill Creek MetroParks Director of Development. “We are extremely grateful to Mr. Kovach for his support and advocacy of the MetroParks.”

The MetroPark’s foundation was created in 1980, and it advances the its mission through fund development.