YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Bond was set at $1 million for a Youngstown man charged with murder.

Nathaniel Austin was in court Tuesday. He is one of two suspects indicted by a grand jury in the February death of Isiah Helms, 22. The other suspect, Jamiyah Brooks, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment earlier this year.

Austin was caught during a traffic stop in Tennessee last month.

He’s due back in court again in a few weeks.